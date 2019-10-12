close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
October 12, 2019

Pervaiz Rashid not invited to PML-N meeting

Sat, Oct 12, 2019

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz  held a crucial meeting on Friday to review the situation that has emerged after Mian Nawaz Shairf's appearance before the court on Friday.

The PML-N supremo openly voiced support for the Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Azadi March saying he has written instructions for his party in a letter to his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking to the media,  Ahsan Iqbal said  it was consultative meeting held  after Nawaz Sharif wrote a  letter to Shehbaz Sharif. He said the letter  had the details about a road map for the PMLN. 

PML-N leaders decide to share Nawaz’s letter with JUI-F

The PML-N leaders were addressing a press conference following a session of the party to discuss future strategy regarding the march

Geo News reported senior party leader Pervaiz Rashid, who is considered a close aide to Nawaz Sharif, was not invited to the PML-N meeting.

The Senator also confirmed that he has not received an invitation from the party to attend the meeting.

The meeting  took place amid speculations about a rift in the PML-N and differences among Sharif brothers.

 Captain (retd) Safdar, Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law, on Friday rejected the impression that there were differences among the Sharif brothers.

The former prime minister was presented before the court in connection with  Chaudhry Sugars Mills case.


