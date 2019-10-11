close
Fri Oct 11, 2019
Pakistan

October 11, 2019

CSS Result 2019: FPSC issues result of written part of exam

Fri, Oct 11, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) of Pakistan has issued the results of written part of the Competitive Examination (CSS), 2019.

A total of 23, 403 candidates had applied for the CSS competitive examination 2019, of them 14, 521 appeared and only 372 cleared the written exam.

The pass percentage of appeared candidate was 2.56 percent.

The candidates who have passed the written examination will be intimated schedule of medical examination, psychological assessment and viva voce in due course of time.

Following candidates have qualified in the written part of CSS Competitive Examination.



