Shooting suspect wanted to carry out massacre: German prosecutor

KARLSRUHE: Germany’s federal prosecutor said on Thursday that Stephan B., the man suspected of an attack on a synagogue in eastern Germany on Wednesday that killed two people, wanted to carry out a massacre in the synagogue and inspire others to similar attacks.

“What we experienced yesterday was terrorism. According to our findings, the suspect Stephan B. aimed to carry out a massacre,” the federal prosecutor, Peter Frank, said.

He said the suspect seemed to have built several of his own weapons and explosives were found in his car.

At least two people were killed Wednesday in a shooting on a street in the German city of Halle, police said.

The central train station was closed while the area was under lockdown, rail company Deutsche Bahn said.

According to Bild daily, the shooting took place in front of a synagogue in the Paulus district, and a hand grenade was also flung into a Jewish cemetery.