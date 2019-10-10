Sri Lankan batsman lauds Pakistan as safe country for cricket

LAHORE: Filled with joy on stunning victory as his team completed a 3-0 clean-sweep in Twenty20 series with world number one Pakistan, Sri Lanka's opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka shared his experience to play in the cricket-loving country.

At the end of a very special tour, Gunathilaka said: "Pakistan is safe to play cricket & their fans deserve it!" He also commended the efforts of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for bringing back International cricket to their peaceful nation. The Sri Lankan board also lauded the crowd for showing respect to the visiting team.

Taking to twitter, the Gunathilaka wrote: "End of a very special tour. Kudos to @TheRealPCB for bringing back intl cricket to their fans.Great hospitality.Excellent security measures.Hope every other country will visit here soon. Pakistan is safe to play cricket & their fans deserve it!"



Sri Lanka Cricket also thanked Pakistani cricket fans for their support and tweeted: "It's a good victory. Thanks to the Pakistan crowd, they supported not just the home team but us as well. "



It was Sri Lanka's first-ever Twenty20 series whitewash and they achieved despite missing 10 of their top players, including regular T20 captain Lasith Malinga.



Oshada Fernando had smashed a brilliant 48-ball 78 with three sixes and eight boundaries -- the highest by a Sri Lankan player on T20I debut -- to lift Sri Lanka to 147-7 in their 20 overs.



Chasing a 148-run target, Pakistan were on course for victory with Haris Sohail´s 50-ball 52, but leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga turned the tables with 3-21 to restrict the hosts to 134-6 in 20 overs.



Hasaranga had Sohail stumped in the 16th over and then dismissed Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (16-ball 17) in the 18th to give Sri Lanka victory on a match day designated as Pink Day for breast cancer awareness.

Before this, Pakistan's only Twenty20 whitewash defeat was at the hands of England in United Arab Emirates in 2015.