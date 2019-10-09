All Pakistan Traders Association call for protest on Oct 28-29 as talks with FBR fail

ISLAMABAD: The talks between All Pakistan Traders Association and Federal Bureau of Revenue failed on Wednesday, following which the traders called for a shutter down protest on October 28 and 29.

According to APTA President Ajmal Baloch, that the prerequisite of the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) for purchase is unacceptable, adding that the government may go ahead with whatever action they want.

The traders’ fraternity gathered earlier in the day outside the office of the FBR to protest.

The members of the organisation said that they are paying taxes but are against the documentation.

Earlier this month, Shabbar Zaidi said the condition of CNIC for purchase of over Rs50,000 could be relaxed for one month, but it will never be withdrawn.