Wed Oct 09, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
October 9, 2019

Captain of domestic team Northern Umar Amin fined for slow over-rate

Sports

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 09, 2019
Match referee Iqbal Sheikh charged Umar. Photo: PCB

Northern captain Umar Amin has been fined Rs 16,000 for a minimum over rate offence during his team’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round four first-class match against Balochistan at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Northern were found to be two overs short of the required over-rate in Balochistan’s second innings on the fourth and final day of the match.

Match referee Iqbal Sheikh charged Umar.

