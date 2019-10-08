PM Imran meets top executives of Chinese conglomerates

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday held meetings with top officials of Chinese companies who expressed keen interest in investing in various sectors in Pakistan.

The prime minister arrived in Beijing earlier today on a two-day official visit on the invitation of Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang.



PM Imran is scheduled to have bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang. A number of agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed at a ceremony to be witnessed by the two prime ministers, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

China Gezhouba Group



Chairman China Gezhouba Group, Lyu Zexiang called on PM Imran Khan and expressed keen interest in exploring new business avenues in the country especially in energy sector.

Founded in 1970, the China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC), is one of the most competitive listed companies with very strong financing capabilities.

Orient Holdings Group



Chairman of Board, Orient Holdings Group Limited Jiang Xueming met with the premier along with a high-level delegation in Beijing.

Orient Holdings Group, a trans-regional and cross-industry stock holding investment group, has business areas involving infrastructure construction, real estate development, construction materials, chemical fibre, mining, e-commerce, new materials and intelligent manufacturing, etc.

Long March Tyre Company

CEO of Long March Tyre Company, Li Qingwen also called on the prime minister. Chaoyang New Longmarch Tyre Co. Ltd. is a member of the Lianoning Tyre Group and is one of the best tyre manufacturers.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, SAPM Nadeem Babar and Chairman BOI Syed Zubair Haider Gillani were present during the meetings.