PM Imran Khan arrives in China on crucial visit

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Beijing in wee hours on Tuesday (Today) to hold meetings with the Chinese leadership.

Upon arrival in Beijing, the prime minister was received by Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism Luo Shugang, Pakistan's ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi and other officials.



Imran Khan is accompanied by a high-level delegation including the foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, minister for planning, development and reform Khusro Bakhtiar, Board of Investment (BoI) Chairman Zubair Gilani and senior officials.



During his visit, PM Imran will meet with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.



Both Chinese leaders will separately host banquets in honour of the Prime Minister. A number of agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed at a ceremony to be witnessed by the two Prime Ministers.



The Chief of Army Staff, who had reached China a few hours before the premier, will join the prime minister during his meetings with Premier Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping.

