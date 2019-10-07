close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
Business

Web Desk
October 7, 2019

Japan to import skilled manpower from Pakistan

Business

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 07, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Japan has agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Pakistan for import of thousands of skilled labour to be inducted in multiple sectors.

While talking to APP, Minister and Deputy Head of Mission at Embassy of Japan in Pakistan Yusuke Shindo said the MoU could be signed between the two countries next month.

Shindo said that Japan has decided to open the labor market in 14 different sectors, including construction, nursing care, agriculture, manufacturing and light engineering and some other sectors.

The Japanese diplomat praised Pakistani workers who are working in Japan, saying they are more skilled and working with full commitment and honesty.

