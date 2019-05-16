PM Imran says Pakistan ready to welcome Japanese businesses

ISLAMABAD: Kuninori Matsuda, Ambassador of Japan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.



The Japanese Ambassador discussed areas of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Japan.

PM Imran Khan appreciated Japan’s role as Pakistan’s key development partner over the years and highlighted the areas of investment, human resource development, information technology, tourism and agriculture to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation.

He underscored that his government is determined to overcome the current economic challenges through peace oriented, investment friendly, development focused and people centered strategies.

“Pakistan is ready to welcome Japanese businesses in all the sectors of economy,” Khan said.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory in bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan.

The Japanese Ambassador assured his government’s full support to enhance bilateral relations with Pakistan.