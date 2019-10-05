close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
REUTERS
October 5, 2019

Amazon Prime Video back after brief disappearance from Apple's app stores

REUTERS
Sat, Oct 05, 2019

Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video, was once again available on Apple’s app stores after briefly disappearing on Friday due to a technical glitch.

The issue, which impacted the Prime Video app on iOS and tvOS devices, has been resolved and the app is now available for download in the app store, an Amazon spokesperson said.

Other Amazon apps, including its shopping app and Amazon Music, remained unaffected.

The Prime Video app has seen 5 million downloads in September alone, according to app data website Sensor Tower.

Apple did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

