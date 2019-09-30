WhatsApp to not support iOS 8 version after February 1, 2020

Mobile users who are still using Android versions 2.3.7, iOS 8 and all Windows Phones will not be supported by WhatsApp after February 1, 2020.

According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp will no longer support devices running on iOS 8.

However, as per the new decision, users can still use WhatsApp on iOS 8 but won’t be able to verify the account if they reinstall it.

The update said, “On iOS, you can no longer create new accounts or reverify existing accounts.”

WhatsApp has been adding up new features regularly and some of these features require powerful phones and newer Android and iOS versions to function properly.

“For the best experience, we recommend you use the latest version of iOS available for your phone,” WhatsApp said.

“We don’t explicitly restrict the use of jailbroken or unlocked devices. However, because these modifications might affect the functionality of your device, we can’t provide support for devices using modified versions of the iPhone’s operating system,” it added.

It is recommended to all the iPhone users to update their operating systems before February 1, 2020.