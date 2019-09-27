Ali, Jalat shine on second day of Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI round three

LAHORE: Ali Zaryab’s century and Jalat Khan’s seven-for were the highlights of the second day’s play of round three of the three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches on Friday, according to a press release from PCB.

At Lahore’s LCCA Ground, Central Punjab, resuming their first innings at eight for no loss, were dismissed for 349 in 83 overs by Balochistan.

Ali Zaryab and Mohammad Iklaq knitted a 193-run opening-stand. Ali scored 107 runs, which included 13 fours, and Iklaq scored 83 off 159 balls laced with nine fours. Irfan Niazi also chipped in with an unbeaten 78.

For Balochistan, Jalat Khan took seven for 120 in 30 overs.

When stumps were drawn at the LCCA Ground, Balochistan were three for no loss in the three overs they had faced.

At Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar, Southern Punjab, after resuming their innings on 16 for one, scored 348 for six in 83 overs against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Zain Abbas top-scored with 88, while Zeeshan Ashraf scored 47. Both contributed a 113-run partnership for the second wicket. Agha Salman, Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Umair were also notable run-getter with 58, 57 and 48, respectively.

Ahmed Jamal was pick of the bowlers for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa taking three for 59.

In return, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their second innings were 33 for three in 12 overs, when stumps were drawn.

At NBP Stadium in Karachi, the rain again played a spoiler’s role as only 16.1 overs were bowled in the day before stumps were called.

Sindh resuming their first innings on an overnight score of 171 for six in 56.5 overs added 67 runs in the day and lost two wickets. Mohammad Waqas Jnr scored 54; while for Northern, Naved Malik took two wickets for six runs.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab v Balochistan, LCCA, Lahore

Balochistan 335-9, 83 overs (Akbar-ur-Rehman 107 not out, Awais Zia 100, Taimur Ali 43; Aizaz Cheema 4-50) and 3-0, 3 overs

Central Punjab 349 all out, 83 overs ( Ali Zaryab 107, Muhammad Iklaq 83, Irfan Niazi 78 not out; Jalat Khan 7-120)

Southern Punjab v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hayatabad Sports Complex, Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 346 all out, 80.3 overs (Khushdil Shah 120, Mehran Ibrahim 113; Zulfiqar Babar 4-101, Salman Ali Agha 3-97) and 33-3, 12 overs (Attah Ullah 2-10)

Southern Punjab 348-6, 83 overs (Zain Abbas 88, Agha Salman 58, Muhammad Imran 57 not out, Muhammad Umair 48, Zeeshan Ashraf 47; Ahmed Jamal 3-59)

Sindh v Northern, NBP Stadium, Karachi

Sindh 238-8, 73 overs (Mohammad Waqas Jr 54, Rameez Raja jr 35, Saad Khan 35; Naved Malik 2-6, Salman Irshad 2-34, Usama Mir 2-66) v Northern