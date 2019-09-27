Qasim Suri’s election declared null and void

QUETTA: In a major blow to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the election tribunal on Friday declared election of NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri from NA-265 (Quetta - II) as null and void and ordered a re-election in the constituency.

Suri won the election in 2018 against Balochistan National Party leader Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani, who had challenged the results.

Raisani alleged that Suri had won the election by rigging the polls.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, the tribunal had reserved the decision in this regard earlier this month. The verdict was announced by Justice Abdullah Baloch today.

The BNP leader had alleged that out of the total votes cast in NA-265 during polls, more than half had been invalid, and thus the election win stood null and void.