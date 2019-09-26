close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
World

AFP
September 26, 2019

Trump says backs 'transparency' on whistleblower

World

AFP
Thu, Sep 26, 2019

NEW YORK: President Donald Trump on Wednesday promised transparency over a whistleblower whose complaints triggered an impeachment probe into whether the US leader pressured Ukraine for political reasons.

"I´ve informed them -- all of the House members -- that I fully support transparency on the so-called whistleblower information, even though it was supposedly second-hand information," Trump told a news conference.

