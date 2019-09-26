Trump says backs 'transparency' on whistleblower

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: President Donald Trump on Wednesday promised transparency over a whistleblower whose complaints triggered an impeachment probe into whether the US leader pressured Ukraine for political reasons.
"I´ve informed them -- all of the House members -- that I fully support transparency on the so-called whistleblower information, even though it was supposedly second-hand information," Trump told a news conference.
