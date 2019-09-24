PCB to acquire famous British curator’s services to improve local pitch quality

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a bid to improve the quality of local pitches, has decided to hire world famous British curator Andy Atkinson.

The Daily Jang has quoted PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan as saying that negotiations with Atkinson are underway.

If all goes according to plan, Atkinson would visit Pakistan soon and not only work on local pitches but also share his tricks of the trade with Pakistani curators and ground staff.

The state of Pakistani pitches is heavily favoured towards the batsmen and often offers very little support to the bowlers.

Thus, it is not uncommon in the domestic circuit for batsmen to pile up huge scores, which makes producing results a difficult affair.

The opening round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy was a case in point when all three matches ended in dull draws.