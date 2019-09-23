close
Mon Sep 23, 2019
Web Desk
September 23, 2019

Euro to PKR, EUR to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 23 September 2019

The buying rate of the Euro in the open market was Rs 171.95 while the selling rate of the Euro (EUR) was Rs 172.51 in Pakistan.

Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Euro compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

DateSymbol
Buying
Selling
21 September, 2019
EUR to PKR
172.57
173.17
20 September, 2019
EUR to PKR
172.57
173.17
19 September, 2019
EUR to PKR
172.36172.92
18 September, 2019
EUR to PKR
172.85173.42
17 September, 2019
EUR to PKR
171.80172.36
16 September, 2019
EUR to PKR
172.6437173.1974
14 September, 2019
EUR to PKR
172.74
173.30


