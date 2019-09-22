Colin Trevorrow reveals reason for saying no to MCU film

Colin Trevorrow was in the running to lead one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest series to date.

The ‘Jurassic World’ director may have found success with his own blockbuster series, but it turns out Disney was interested in having Trevorrow helm ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ year ago.

Recently, ‘The Book of Henry’ director opened up about his choice to pass on the film.

Trevorrow revealed he once had a discussion with Marvel Studios to come on board to direct ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ movie but passed on the offer as he felt he would not be able to do justice with the story.

The 43-year-old screenwriter said he was never into comic books while growing up and hence felt he was not the right person for the job.

He told the podcast of a British film magazine: "I met on 'Guardians of the Galaxy' long, long ago. Yeah, very early. It was a great conversation. I was not a comic book kid. That wasn't my thing. I was a Star Wars kid, an Indiana Jones kid, a Spielberg kid, that was my thing,"

"It was a great conversation, but a little bit more of a personal understanding of, you need someone who loved this growing up. (They) should be the ones directing these movies. You've gotta live and breathed it in the way that I did Jurassic and these films that I get to be involved in now," Trevorrow added.