Watch Rekha singing Mehdi Hassan’s timeless song ‘Mujhe Tum Nazar Se’ in this viral video

Pakistan's legendary classical singer Mehdi Hassan has during his life given a massive number of hit songs and ghazals and in turn, garnered a huge number of fan base not only in the country but also across the border in neighbouring India as well.

In an earlier interview given to BBC, the renowned actress has paid tribute to legendary Pakistani classical singer, late Mehdi Hassan.



The clip that has resurfaced lately showcases Rekha crooning to Mehdi Hassan’s ghazal ‘Mujhe Tum Nazar Se Gira Tou Rahe Ho’.

The video features the camera zooming in on Rekha’s face after which she gets carried away.



The 64-year-old actress can be seen losing herself in the song's emotional lyrics, as she stops and hides her face, before saying she could have done better.

The video going viral is a short interview clip from 1986 when Rekha had arrived straight for the interview from the studio.