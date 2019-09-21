Pakistani athletes stun in Khunjarab's Highest Altitude Road Marathon

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani athletes clinched all positions in Khunjerab Highest Altitude Road Marathon. It was a momentous occasion in the history of Pakistan, as 154 ecstatic long-distance runners from across the world, enthusiastically ran on the descending Karakoram Highway, which started from the magnificent Khunjarab Top to Sust, a small town in the majestic pass.

This highest ever marathon took place at an elevation of 4693 meters above sea-level, and featured a unique blend of young and old, local and foreign, male and female long-distance runners, sweating out on the eighth wonder of the world.

In 50-kilometres race, Muhammad Siyar from Pak Army clinched the first position; whereas, Aslam Khan from GB Scouts remained the runner up. Third on the podium was Muhammad Iqbal.

In the 42-kilometres race, Army Athletics Team dominated the race and bagged the first three coveted positions. Umair Haider secured first position, whereas, Muhammad Faheem and Sohail Tanveer won the second and third spots respectively.

In the 21-kilometre race, Mirza Aslam Baig remained first; whereas, Abdul Muheet and Musawwar ur Rehman won the second and third positions respectively.

PAF joined hands with international marathon Travel Company, Z Adventures and Serena Hotels to showcase the real beauty of Pakistan to the world.

A total of 154 athletes including 39 international runners from 17 countries participated in the race, which was held in three categories i.e Ultramarathon (50 kilometres), marathon (42 kilometres) and half-marathon (21 kilometres).

Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan and Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer, President Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan were also present at the occasion.