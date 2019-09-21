Germany offers 109 million euros for multiple projects in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Germany has committed to provide 109 million euros to Pakistan to further enhance the development cooperation, said a statement issued by the Economic Affairs Division on Friday.

The funding will be utilized mainly in the sectors of good governance, energy and sustainable economic development, according to the statement.

It further states that the funds will be allocated to different projects, including the billion tree afforestation project, resilience against natural disasters, local governance, support to people affected by migration and displacement, promotion of renewable energies, social health protection and improvement of social and labour standards.