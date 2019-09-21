close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 21, 2019

Germany offers 109 million euros for multiple projects in Pakistan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 21, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Germany has committed to provide 109 million euros to Pakistan to further enhance the development cooperation, said a statement issued by the Economic Affairs Division on Friday.

The funding will be utilized mainly in the sectors of good governance, energy and sustainable economic development, according to the statement.

It further states that the funds will be allocated to different projects, including the billion tree afforestation project, resilience against natural disasters, local governance, support to people affected by migration and displacement, promotion of renewable energies, social health protection and improvement of social and labour standards.

Latest News

More From Pakistan