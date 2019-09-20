Afghanistan opt to bat against Zimbabwe in tri-series T20





CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first in their third match of the tri-series Twenty20 international tournament against Zimbabwe in Chittagong on Friday.

Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza will retire after the match, bringing an end to his 18-year international career.

Afghanistan have already qualified for the final after winning their first two matches while Zimbabwe lost their first three matches.

Bangladesh, who will face Afghanistan in the final on September 24, are the third team in the tournament.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (capt), Gulbadin Naib, Shafiqullah, Dawlat Zadran, Fazal Niazai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor, Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami, Neville Madziva, Kyle Jarvis, Ainsley Ndlovu, Chris Mpofu

Umpire: Tanvir Ahmed (BAN), Sharfuddoula (BAN), TV umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)