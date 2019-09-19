iOS 13: How to install the new software on your iPhones

Ahead of the iPhone 11 release on Friday, Apple will be unveiling the new iOS 13 update later tonight that has all iPhone users ecstatic.

The iOS 13 update coming for iPhone and iPod Touch owners has in store numerous features that tech geeks had been anxiously counting down days to install on their Apple devices.

To install the new upgrade, here is what you need to do:

Go on settings Tap on General Go to Software Update Download and Install

However, before doing so, it is pertinent to keep in mind that the new software will be available only on the following devices: