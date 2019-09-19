close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
September 19, 2019

iOS 13: How to install the new software on your iPhones

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 19, 2019
iOS 13: How to install the new software on your iPhones. Photo: Endgadet

Ahead of the iPhone 11 release on Friday, Apple will be unveiling the new iOS 13 update later tonight that has all iPhone users ecstatic.

The iOS 13 update coming for iPhone and iPod Touch owners has in store numerous features that tech geeks had been anxiously counting down days to install on their Apple devices.

To install the new upgrade, here is what you need to do:

  1. Go on settings
  2. Tap on General
  3. Go to Software Update
  4. Download and Install

However, before doing so, it is pertinent to keep in mind that the new software will be available only on the following devices:

  1. iPhone XS
  2. iPhone XS Max
  3. iPhone XR
  4. iPhone X
  5. iPhone 8 Plus
  6. iPhone 8
  7. iPhone 7 Plus
  8. iPhone 7
  9. iPhone SE
  10. iPhone 6s Plus
  11. iPhone 6s 

Latest News

More From Sci-Tech