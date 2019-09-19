Cristiano Ronaldo wants to give back to McDonald's women who slipped him leftovers

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo may have reached the peak of fame and glory but the athlete still has his humble beginnings clinging closely as he wishes to find the lady at McDonald's who used to slip him leftover burgers.

During an emotional interview with acclaimed British journalist Piers Morgan, the footballer opened up about his difficult childhood in Madeira.

The Juventus star revealed that he is search of a woman named Edna who slipped leftover burgers to him as well as two other women who helped him.

"We were a little hungry. We had a McDonald's next to the stadium, we knocked on the door and asked have you got any burgers," he said.

"There was always Edna and two other girls. I never found them again. I asked people in Portugal, they closed the McDonalds, but if this interview can help find them, I would be so happy,” he added.



He also expressed his desire to give back to the ladies who helped him during his darker days by inviting them to dinner to Turin or Lisbon.