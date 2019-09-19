close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
September 19, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to give back to McDonald's women who slipped him leftovers

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 19, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to give back to McDonald's women who slipped him leftovers.

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo may have reached the peak of fame and glory but the athlete still has his humble beginnings clinging closely as he wishes to find the lady at McDonald's who used to slip him leftover burgers.

During an emotional interview with acclaimed British journalist Piers Morgan, the footballer opened up about his difficult childhood in Madeira.

The Juventus star revealed that he is search of a woman named Edna who slipped leftover burgers to him as well as two other women who helped him.

"We were a little hungry. We had a McDonald's next to the stadium, we knocked on the door and asked have you got any burgers," he said.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to give back to McDonald's women who slipped him leftovers.

"There was always Edna and two other girls. I never found them again. I asked people in Portugal, they closed the McDonalds, but if this interview can help find them, I would be so happy,” he added.

He also expressed his desire to give back to the ladies who helped him during his darker days by inviting them to dinner to Turin or Lisbon. 

Latest News

More From Sports