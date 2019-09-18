India opt to bowl in second South Africa T20I

CHANDIGARH, India: India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second Twenty20 international against South Africa in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Both the teams are looking to go one-up in the three-match series after the first game was washed out without a ball being bowled in Dharamsala on Sunday.

"It's a great chasing ground, any kind of dew makes it very difficult in the second half, we've experienced that in the past," Kohli said at the toss.

South Africa´s new T20 captain, Quinton de Kock, said the senior members in the team will pass on their experience of playing in India to the newcomers.

"Captaincy is a new experience for me and I'm thoroughly enjoying it," said de Kock.

"Some of us have played a few times here, so we're making sure we're passing on our experience. We had a long camp before the series, the boys are very hungry to play."

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Umpires: Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND) and Anil Chaudhary (IND), TV umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match referee: Sir Richie Richardson (WIS)