Training schedule of Pakistan men’s cricket team probables

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team probables will start their training camp, in preparation for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, in Lahore from Wednesday.

Following is the training schedule of the camp to be held from September 18 to 21:

Wednesday (18 September): Optional training session from 3-6pm at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Thursday (19 September): Training will commence from 5pm at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Friday (20 September): Practice will start at 5pm at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Saturday (21 September): Head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq will announce the T20I & ODI squads at 11.30am at the Far End, Gaddafi Stadium.