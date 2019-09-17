Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: KP leads with 13 points as all three games end as draw

KARACHI: The first round of the new-look Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first class tournament concluded on Tuesday with all three games ending as draw, however Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) took the lead on the points table by grabbing maximum bonus points available in the first innings.

KP got all eight available bonus points against Northern at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium where centuries by Asif Ali and Mohammad Nawaz in second innings helped Northern avoid a possible defeat.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got all five batting bonus points by scoring over 400 runs in 110 overs and then got all three bowling points by bowling opponents out quickly.

Northern got two bonus points for scoring 250+ in 110 overs and then one bowling point for taking KP’s four wickets within 110 overs in the first innings.

Led by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, KP had scored 526 for nine before declaring the first innings. Northern, in response, were forced to follow on after being bowled out for 262 in the first innings.

Asif Ali scored a brilliant 114 while Nawaz scored an unbeaten 100 in second innings to help Northern escape a possible defeat in the first round. They had reached 433 for six at the close of play on 4th day of the match.

The draw means both the teams getting 5 points each for the result. After adding the bonus points, KP’s total points from the match are 13 while Northern secured eight points.

At Karachi’s UBL Sports Complex the match between star studded Sindh and Balochistan ended in a draw.

Replying to Sindh’s 473 for five declared, Balochistan finished at 355 for nine on 4th day of the match after resuming the day at 191 for three. In 75 overs on the final day, the visitors added 164 runs for the loss of six wickets to their overnight score.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq, who started at 111, became one of the three victims of his Test team-mate Asad Shafiq after scoring 152. He faced 352 deliveries during his 514 minutes of stay at the crease and hit 18 fours.

According to the new scoring system, Sindh collected five points for a drawn match, three batting points for scoring more than 300 runs but less than 350 runs in 110 overs and one point for taking four wickets inside 110 overs.

In contrast, Balochistan picked up five points for a drawn match, one point for scoring more than 200 runs in 110 overs and one point for taking three wickets inside 110 overs.

The result of Punjab Derby between Central and Southern Punjab had the same result, a draw.

Southern Punjab were 107 for one in their second innings with Sami Aslam and Umar Siddiq batting on 50 and 18, respectively, when the two captains shook hands at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Southern Punjab’s only wicket to fall, and the only batsman to be dismissed twice in this match, was their captain Shan Masood, who scored 32 runs before getting trapped LBW by Zafar Gohar.

Earlier in the day, Mohammad Saad and Faheem Ashraf resumed their innings at 30 and 41, respectively. The pair knitted an 80-run partnership in 116 balls. It was their stand that helped Central Punjab, which started the day at 348 for five, score 473 all-out in response to Southern Punjab’s 467 all-out.

Saad, the first-ever concussion replacement in the history of Pakistan’s first-class cricket, added 29 runs to his overnight score to finish with 70 off 208 balls with 11 fours.

Faheem scored his sixth first-class half-century, hitting nine fours.

With the Gaddafi Stadium’s pitch deteriorating, the remaining five Central Punjab wickets were picked by spinners. Southern Punjab spinners Mohammad Irfan, the slow left-arm orthodox, and Zahid Mahmood, the leg-spinner, took all of their wickets on Tuesday, returning four for 120 and one for 130, respectively.

Both teams bagged 11 points each, five of which came due to the draw.

Southern Punjab got five for scoring more than 400 runs inside 110 overs and Central Punjab got four for scoring between 350 and 400. Central Punjab, however, had the upper hand in the bonus bowling points as they were awarded two points for picking six wickets in 110 overs. Southern Punjab managed were given only one point for taking five wickets.

Scores in brief:

At Abbottabad Stadium:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 526-9 declared, 136.4 overs (Muhammad Rizwan 176, Ashfaq Ahmed 106, Adil Amin 73, Iftikhar Ahmed 35, Fakhar Zaman 33, Sahibzada Farhan 29; Shadab Khan 4-151)

Northern 262 all-out, 90.3 overs (Haider Ali 99, Imad Wasim 33, Afaq Raheem 25, Umar Amin 20; Zohaib Khan 3-21, Junaid Khan 3-40, Irfan Khan 2-69) and after follow-on 433-6, 114 overs (Asif Ali 114, Mohammad Nawaz 100 not out, Umar Amin 80, Rohail Nazir 46, Sohail Tanvir 29 not out; Zohaib Khan 2-80)

Result - Match drawn

Points – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 13, Northern 8

At UBL Sports Complex, Karachi:

Sindh 473-5d, 169.5 overs (Abid Ali 249 not out, Khurram Manzoor 105, Sarfaraz Ahmed 44 not out, Asad Shafiq 37; Yasir Shah 3-127)

Balochistan 355-9, 173 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 152, Khurram Shahzad 44 not out, Bismillah Khan 26, Haris Sohail 24, Yasir Shah 22, Azeem Ghumman 21; Asad Shafiq 3-85, Kashif Bhatti 3-115)

Result - Match drawn

Points – Sindh 9, Balochistan 7

At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore:

Southern Punjab 467 all-out, 134 overs (Sami Aslam 243 not out, Adnan Akmal 113, Aamer Yamin 64; Waqas Maqsood 4-83, Hasan Ali 3-100, Bilal Asif 2-116) and 107-1 (Sami Aslam 50, Shan Masood 32)

Central Punjab 473 all-out, 150.1 overs (Umar Akmal 89, Azhar Ali 73, Mohammad Saad 70, Ahmed Shehzad 63, Faheem Ashraf 56; Mohammad Irfan (SLA) 4-120, Rahat Ali 3-72, Aamer Yamin 2-68)

Result - Match drawn

Points – Central Punjab 11, Southern Punjab 11