Priyanka's heartfelt note on Nick Jonas' 27th birthday: 'The light of my life'

The world's favourite celebrities Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have never been shying to share relationship goals since their lavish wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India.

The showbiz duo always entertain their millions of fans by sharing the videos and pictures of their pleasant moments on social media.

Recently, Priyanka took to her Instagram and shared a video on Nick's 27th birthday with a heartfelt caption, saying: "The light of my life. Everyday with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you @nickjonas".

The Bollywood's superstar compiled the amazing clips of beautiful moments she enjoyed with her hubby and shared the video of their crackling chemistry on internet to leave the admirers stunned.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' while Nick is currently busy with his Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins tour.









