Microsoft gearing up for 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 launch on October 2

Tech giant Microsoft has announced a major launch event in New York where it is expected to unveil the latest Surface hardware, and it looks like there could be good news in store for tech geeks.

As per the latest intel, Microsoft will be updating the Surface Laptop portfolio to include its first 15-inch model as it preps to host an event on October 2.

Although the Surface Book has a 15-inch screen option, the appearance of it with the Surface Laptop opens up a new audience to Microsoft.

The company is also scheduling the launch of an AMD –powered Surface Laptop 3 and it is possible that this chip could be found on the rumored 15-inch model, as reported by The Verge on Sunday.

As per the report, Microsoft will still offer a screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio, as it did on the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop. Besides, the larger 15-inch model will likely support the Surface Pen as well.

The company is rumoured to launch a dual-screen Surface device, codenamed Centaurus.

In addition to the Centaurus, Microsoft is anticipated to bring Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, and Surface Book 3 also in October.

Surface earbuds, codenamed Morrison, could also mark their presence of October 2. Two Surface-branded headphones are anticipated along with new keyboards with a dedicated Office button taking the place of the right-hand Windows key.