KIA Picanto 2nd Generation Price in Pakistan: KIA Picanto 2019 2nd Gen Car Price, Features, Specifications and launch date

KIA Lucky Motors has launched the highly anticipated 2nd generation of KIA Picanto in Pakistan from 14th September 2019.
KIA Picanto, the first car of the South Korean carmaker in the hatchback segment, will be available in two variants — the Picanto Manual and Picanto Automatic.
The KIA Picanto Manual car price in Pakistan is approximately PKR 1,899,000 and Picanto Automatic price in Pakistan is approximately PKR 1,999,000.
KIA Picanto booking has started from September 14, 2019 and its delivery will begin from the 3rd week of October 2019.
|KIA Picanto Features
|KIA Picanto Specifications
|Engine
|An incline 3-cylinders 1.0 MPI engine
Maximum output power of 69 hp at 6200 rpm
Maximum torque of 94 Nm at 3500 rpm
|Engine capacity
|998 cc
|Transmission
|5-speed manual transmission
4-speed automatic transmission
|Dimensions
|Length 3595 mm
Width 1595 mm
Height 1490 mm
|Colors
|Mercury Blue
Sparkling Silver
Milky Beige
Clear White
|Interior
|Equipped with airbags (one each for driver and passenger)
Central door locking system
Anti-lock braking system
|Mileage
|18 - 20 km/l
