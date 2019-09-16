KIA Picanto 2nd Generation Price in Pakistan: KIA Picanto 2019 2nd Gen Car Price, Features, Specifications and launch date

KIA Lucky Motors has launched the highly anticipated 2nd generation of KIA Picanto in Pakistan from 14th September 2019.



KIA Picanto, the first car of the South Korean carmaker in the hatchback segment, will be available in two variants — the Picanto Manual and Picanto Automatic.

The KIA Picanto Manual car price in Pakistan is approximately PKR 1,899,000 and Picanto Automatic price in Pakistan is approximately PKR 1,999,000.

KIA Picanto booking has started from September 14, 2019 and its delivery will begin from the 3rd week of October 2019.

KIA Picanto Features KIA Picanto Specifications

Engine

An incline 3-cylinders 1.0 MPI engine

Maximum output power of 69 hp at 6200 rpm

Maximum torque of 94 Nm at 3500 rpm

Engine capacity

998 cc

Transmission

5-speed manual transmission

4-speed automatic transmission

Dimensions

Length 3595 mm

Width 1595 mm

Height 1490 mm

Colors

Mercury Blue

Sparkling Silver

Milky Beige

Clear White

Interior

Equipped with airbags (one each for driver and passenger)

Central door locking system

Anti-lock braking system

Mileage

18 - 20 km/l



Keep visiting our website to stay up-to-date with latest news on your favorite cars.

