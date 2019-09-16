close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
Web Desk
September 16, 2019

KIA Picanto 2nd Generation Price in Pakistan: KIA Picanto 2019 2nd Gen Car Price, Features, Specifications and launch date

Other

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 16, 2019

KIA Lucky Motors has launched the highly anticipated 2nd generation of KIA Picanto in Pakistan from 14th September 2019.

KIA Picanto, the first car of the South Korean carmaker in the hatchback segment, will be available in two variants — the Picanto Manual and Picanto Automatic.

The KIA Picanto Manual car price in Pakistan is approximately PKR 1,899,000 and Picanto Automatic price in Pakistan is approximately PKR 1,999,000.

KIA Picanto booking has started from September 14, 2019 and its delivery will begin from the 3rd week of October 2019.

KIA Picanto FeaturesKIA Picanto  Specifications
Engine 
An incline 3-cylinders 1.0 MPI engine
Maximum output power of 69 hp at 6200 rpm
Maximum torque of 94 Nm at 3500 rpm
Engine capacity
998 cc
Transmission
5-speed manual transmission
4-speed automatic transmission
Dimensions
Length 3595 mm
Width 1595 mm 
Height 1490 mm
Colors
Mercury Blue
Sparkling Silver
Milky Beige
Clear White
Interior
Equipped with airbags (one each for driver and passenger)
Central door locking system
Anti-lock braking system
Mileage
18 - 20 km/l

Keep visiting our website to stay up-to-date with latest news on your favorite cars.

