Campaign against dengue intensifies as 1,462 tested positive in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: In a distressing rise, dengue fever cases have registered a sharp surge in the city as 5,552 dengue fever suspects have so far been brought to the allied hospitals of the city this year, out of which 493 cases were probable while 1,462 results were tested positive.



Speaking to APP, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zeeshan on Sunday informed that presently 485 dengue patients are under treatment in the allied hospitals out of which 334 have been tested positive.

He said that September is crucial for dengue spread, therefore, all departments must remain sufficiently alert to cope with any situation, highlighting Rawalpindi as a sensitive area regarding the spread of dengue.

The DHO said fogging and surveillance has been expanded in the areas from where patients are being reported while the anti-dengue spray is also being carried out.

Zeeshan advised the residents to use a mosquito net or mosquito repellents like mats and coils.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Saima Younas after continuously growing in the number of dengue patients directed the officials of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company to ensure the cleanliness of waste in the rural areas of the district.

The ADC directed the officials to make maximum arrangements for the treatment of dengue fever patients; besides all possible preventive measures to meet any uncertainty.

Younas, called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue maggots and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.