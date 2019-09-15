Rain delays toss in first India-South Africa T20I

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DHARAMSALA, India: Rain delayed the scheduled 06:30 pm (1300 GMT) toss in the first Twenty20 international between India and South Africa in Dharamsala on Sunday.
The pitch and the square at the start of the three-match series remain covered with rain lashing the sleepy hill station in the Himalayan foothills.
South Africa are ranked third in T20s, one rung ahead of India.
DHARAMSALA, India: Rain delayed the scheduled 06:30 pm (1300 GMT) toss in the first Twenty20 international between India and South Africa in Dharamsala on Sunday.
The pitch and the square at the start of the three-match series remain covered with rain lashing the sleepy hill station in the Himalayan foothills.
South Africa are ranked third in T20s, one rung ahead of India.