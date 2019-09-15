close
Sun Sep 15, 2019
Sports

AFP
September 15, 2019

Rain delays toss in first India-South Africa T20I

Sports

AFP
Sun, Sep 15, 2019


DHARAMSALA, India: Rain delayed the scheduled 06:30 pm (1300 GMT) toss in the first Twenty20 international between India and South Africa in Dharamsala on Sunday.

The pitch and the square at the start of the three-match series remain covered with rain lashing the sleepy hill station in the Himalayan foothills.

South Africa are ranked third in T20s, one rung ahead of India.

