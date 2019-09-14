Four Pakistan Army soldiers martyred on western border

Rawalpindi: Four soldiers of the Pakistan Army have been martyred in two separate incidents on western border, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, terrorists opened fire on routine patrolling party of security forces near Abba Khel, Spinwam in North Waziristan late last night.

Two terrorists were killed while Sepoy Akhtar Hussain, 23 , a resident of District Baltistan embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire.

In another incident on Pak -Afghan Border in Dir, three soldiers were martyred and another injured when terrorists opened fired from across the border on Pakistan army troops busy in border fencing.

The martyrs were identified as 28-year-old Lance Naik Said Amin Afridi, a resident of Distt Khyber, 31-year-old Lance Naik Muhammad Shoaib Swati, a resident of District Manshera and 22-year-old Sepoy Kashif Ali, a resident of District Noshera.

Earlier in the day, A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control in Hajipir sector of Haveli district