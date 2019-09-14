Pak Army soldier martyred in unprovoked Indian firing

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control in Hajipir sector of Haveli district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.



The army identified the soldier as Havaldar Nasir Hussain, a resident of Narowal in Punjab.

He had been serving the Pakistan Army for 16 years, the ISPR said.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have been rising high since New Delhi 's August 5 move which stripped Occupied Kashmir of its special status.











