Chinese, Indian soldiers face off in Ladakh

LADAKH: The soldiers of China and India confronted each other in the disputed border region of Ladakh on Wednesday, Indian media reported.

According to details, the Chinese military objected to the presence of Indian Army on the northern bank of the 134-km-long Pangong Tso lake, two-thirds of which is controlled by China.

“Indian soldiers were on a patrol when they were confronted by People’s Liberation Army soldiers, who strongly objected to their presence in the area. This led to a scuffle between the rival soldiers, with both sides sending some reinforcements to the area… the face-off was in progress at the site till the evening,” said the report.

However, the Indian Army tried to hush up the matter when approached by the media. “Such incidents often take place due to differing perceptions of where the Line of Actual Control (LAC) actually lies … they are usually resolved through border personnel meetings, flag meetings and the like,” said an officer.

In August 2017, both the militaries got engaged in a violent clash in the disputed “Finger-5 to Finger-8” area when they attacked each other with stones and iron.

The Indian military is reportedly holding “Him Vijay” war games in Arunachal Pradesh of which Bijing has not been informed.