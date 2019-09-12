Rugby World Cup: Rugby in Asia series advisory

HONG KONG: Ahead of the first Rugby World Cup in Asia, which begins in Japan on September 20, AFP Sport has this week refiled a series of stories, pictures and videos examining rugby´s development across the world´s largest and most populous continent.

From colonial roots rugby has grown unevenly in Asia, with many oblivious to the game but with several hotspots thriving -- including some surprising outposts.

The articles were originally moved in July and August. To conclude the series we will today shortly move again these final three pieces:

HONG KONG

As Japan gears up to host Asia´s first Rugby World Cup, they might give a nod of thanks in the direction of continental neighbours Hong Kong for helping to make it all possible.

750 words

CHONGQING, China

Dozens of enthusiastic amateur teams are flying the flag for rugby in China, where attempts to grow the game known as "olive ball" are stuttering.

650 words

KABUL

Thirty or so teenagers kick up dust as they sprint around a field in Kabul, focused intensely as they chase an oval ball in the sweltering heat. The players are sweating profusely but that has not dampened their enthusiasm for their new-found sport: rugby.

600 words

We have already moved:

