Prince Louis is the happiest when outdoors, reveals mum Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton is a smitten mother and there are no two ways about it. The Duchess of Cambridge's children are never far away from her thoughts when she undertakes royal engagements, and on Tuesday she made a new revelation about her youngest son Prince Louis.

Kate was chatting to fellow mum Sarah Griffiths while at the Royal Horticultural Society in Wisley, Surrey, who had been helped by the charity Family Action.

Sarah, who is mum to 15-month-old daughter Matilda, revealed that Kate had told her that Louis loves being outside.

"She was just saying that her little boy Louis loves to smell flowers and he enjoys being in the garden," she explained.

Sarah added that meeting Kate had been exciting, if not overwhelming. "The experience was a bit overwhelming, it's still a bit of daze, but exciting," she said.

Given Kate's love for nature, her kids' liking to be in the outdoors does not come as a complete surprise. A few months back, Prince George's birthday portraits were also clicked out in the field and as is the tradition, the pictures were shared on their social media accounts.