Cook reveals David Warner used strapping on hand to tamper with ball

LONDON: Former England Skipper Alastair Cook has claimed that Australia opening batsman David Warner once told him about wearing the strapping on the hand to increase deterioration of the ball during a first-class match.

Cook, in his book 'The Autobiography', revealed that David Warner, after Australia won the 2017-18 Ashes, mentioned that he had used substances attached to the strapping on his hand to accelerate the deterioration of the ball during a first-class match, according to the British newspaper.



The England's former cricketer said that Warner told him about the incident when he and England players shared a few beers with the opposition team after Australia won the 2017-18 Ashes. He added: "I looked at Steve Smith who shot a glance that said: 'Ooh, you shouldn't have said that'."

Warner along with Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft made Test comebacks in the ongoing Ashes after a 12-month suspension from international cricket for his involvement in the ball tampering scandal in South Africa last year.

Sharing his words in the book on the incident that Australians using sandpaper to tamper with the ball during the Cape Town Test in March 2018, Cook said Smith's team had gone too far.



"Stuart Broad sums it up pretty well and says they got the ball to reverse swing in that Ashes. Why change what you've been doing? Why suddenly use sandpaper? People know what was going on.

The former opening batsman mentioned: "But it's been the best thing for Australian cricket because they realised it wasn't acceptable. The win-at-all-costs culture they created isn't what the Australian public needed or wanted. They'd gone too far,"



Cook retired last year after playing 161 Tests from which he scored 12472 runs at an average of 46.95 with 33 hundreds.

He does not include Sachin Tendulkar in his top three list of all time best batsmen, saying: "I've always had Lara, Ponting and Kallis as the three best batsmen I've ever seen."