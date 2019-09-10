Jack Ma steps down as Alibaba’s chairman

SHANGHAI: Jack Ma, the Co-founder of the Chinese retail behemoth Alibaba, is stepping down as company chairman on Tuesday (Today) - the day high-profile entrepreneur turns 55.

Jack Ma, a former English teacher, along with a team of few people founded Alibaba in the eastern city of Hangzhou in 1999; 20 years later, it has over 60,000 full-time employees. It is now a company valued over $430 billion



Since its founding , Alibaba has gone from being a traditional e-commerce company to a conglomerate that has businesses from logistics to food delivery and cloud computing.