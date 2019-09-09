PM Imran’s sons ready to follow father’s footsteps into cricket?

Cricket hero-turned politician Imran Khan has a history of successes from sports to politics. The former winning captain of Pakistan's only World cup title has a great impact on the nation with his cricketing knowledge.

PM Imran’s spirit and love for the game seems to be transformed in his sons Sulaiman Khan and Qasim Khan who were recently spotted in cricket gear at a ground in England, attracting the attention of cricket lovers.

Jemima Goldsmith, the first wife of PM Imran, posted pictures of her sons playing ball on a warm and sunny day on her Insta stories.



Sulaiman’s love for cricket was first witnessed during the last World Cup when he was among others present at the Lord’s cricket stadium to watch the Pakistan vs South Africa match. And his recent appearance in a proper cricket kit at a ground has added to the curiosity of cricket lovers as if he’s going to follow his father’s footprints to achieve the excellence in the game.

The time would answer whether Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sons have really made up their minds to follow their father into cricket.



