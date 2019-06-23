



PM Imran's son Suleman Khan at Lord’s stadium to watch Pakistan vs South Africa match

LONDON: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s son Suleman Khan was among the prominent figures present at the Lord’s cricket stadium to watch the Pakistan vs South Africa match on Sunday.



COAS General Qamar Bajwa and Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani were also present at the stadium to support their team in the crucial match against the Proteas.

Pakistan were batting after Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss in the must-win World Cup clash.

Pakistan and South Africa both need a victory to keep their slender hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals alive.

With only one win apiece, neither side have any margin for error in the first match of the tournament to be staged at Lord’s, cricket’s spiritual home, in north London.

Sarfaaz backed his team to put up a big score in warm conditions, which would allow them to pile pressure on the Proteas’ batting line-up in the chase.

CricFun - Predict & Win: Making cricket more fun with predictions and prizes.

