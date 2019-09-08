British HC Thomas Drew learns how to make 'daal' and 'roti' in Pakistan

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew is making the most of his time in the country by not just delving into Pakistani delicacies but also learning how to cook them.

Turning to Twitter on Sunday, the British diplomat shared pictures with his followers of him being taught how to make one of the country’s most popular dishes –Daal and roti.

“While still hot outside, I stayed in to have my first lesson in Pakistani cooking. Started with the basics: daal and, below, roti,” read his tweet.

The tweet was met with welcoming responses from his Pakistani followers who cheered him on over his little feat.