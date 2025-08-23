 
close
Saturday August 23, 2025
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Lahore ATC grants five-day physical remand of Imran's nephew

Shershah faces arrest a day after his brother Shahrez was detained in May 9 riots case

By Web Desk
August 23, 2025
Lahore ATC grants five-day physical remand of Imrans nephew

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore remanded Shershah, another nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and son of his siter Aleema Khan, in police custody for five days on Saturday in a case linked to May 9 incidents.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 