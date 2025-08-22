Artificial lake formed in GB as glacial flood batters Ghizer

A collage shows scenes of glacial lake outburst in Gilgit Baltistan’s (GB) Ghizer district on August 22, 2025. — X@GBTourism_/Instagram

A glacial outburst flood struck Gilgit-Baltistan’s (GB) Ghizer district, submerging villages, cutting off roads and blocking river flow that led to the formation of an artificial lake, officials said on Friday.

GB government spokesperson Faizullah Firaq confirmed that the glacier burst at Tali Das in the Gupis area of Ghizer triggered flooding and destruction.

He said that multiple villages were submerged, causing severe financial losses. However, no loss of human life has been reported yet.

According to the district administration, landslides have completely blocked the Gilgit–Shandur Road. Landslides occurred from two directions in the Tali Das stream, cutting off the Raushan village.

Ghizer's additional deputy commissioner reported that a landslide in Raushan, Tali Das, had completely blocked the flow of the Ghizer River since 3am, with more communities being affected by the floodwater.

However, timely warnings to residents ensured that no lives were lost.

GB Home Minister Shams Lone said that although the flood had caused devastation in Ghizer once again, no loss of life had been reported so far. He added that reports had emerged of some people being stranded, for which helicopters had been requested.

A Force Command Northern Areas commander has already dispatched a helicopter on an emergency basis for rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, the government spokesperson said that over 50 people have been rescued so far. He said the glacier outburst has blocked the river flow in the region, causing water to back up and form a large lake, putting nearby settlements at risk of submergence.

He also confirmed that the GB chief minister was personally monitoring the situation.

The recent calamity comes as Gilgit-Baltistan continues to struggle with the aftermath of earlier flash floods that have battered the region since July. Thousands remain without clean water, power and road access, while repeated disasters have swept away houses, destroyed agricultural land and displaced families.

Overall losses in the mountainous region are estimated at around Rs30 billion with at least 39 people, including tourists were killed in rain-triggered incidents.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted fresh spell of rain in parts of country from tomorrow (Saturday).

According to the Met Office, Gilgit-Baltistan is likely to receive rain, wind and thundershowers from August 23 to 27, with isolated heavy falls expected in Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar.

The Met Office has warned that landslides and mudslides may disrupt roads in vulnerable hilly areas during this period, advising authorities and residents to remain on high alert.