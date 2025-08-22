NDMA warns of heavy rains, urban flooding in Karachi from Aug 24-28

People wade through a flooded road after the monsoon rain in Karachi, Pakistan, August 19, 2025. — Reuters

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an alert forecasting heavy rainfall in Karachi and Hyderabad from August 24 to 28, with potential risks of urban flooding, power outages, and service disruptions.

Hyderabad is likely to experience heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning, raising the risk of urban flooding. Similarly, Karachi is expected to receive heavy rain on Thursday night.

The NDMA advised citizens to take necessary precautions during the expected heavy rainfall. People are urged to avoid flooded roads, maintain distance from electric poles, and use electrical appliances with caution.

Residents should check drainage systems to prevent water accumulation and, especially in low-lying areas, prepare emergency kits with essentials such as water, food, torches, and first aid supplies.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Friday that the rain system that battered Karachi over the past three days was expected to move out today, with only light showers likely in the morning.

However, another spell of rain is likely to hit other parts of Sindh later this month, according to a Met Office spokesperson.

"A fresh monsoon system will enter Sindh on August 27, bringing rain to Karachi and other parts of the province until August 30," said the spokesperson, adding that the existing system should fizzle out today.

The rains began in Karachi on Tuesday, causing widespread flooding as rainfall reached levels not seen in years in some parts of Pakistan's financial capital and biggest city - home to more than 20 million people.

The disastrous rainfall led to 17 deaths, primarily caused by drowning, road accidents, building collapse, and electrocution.

The downpour disrupted power, mobile phone services, and flights, officials said.

Television footage showed cars and other vehicles floating down streets and houses submerged in water.

In Karachi, several major roads developed potholes within hours, with Jahangir Road once again resembling its old, battered state. Water accumulated on the road from Teen Hatti to Gurumandir, slowing traffic to a crawl.