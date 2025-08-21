Aleema Khan's son 'kidnapped' from Lahore home: PTI spokesperson

This file photo shows Aleema Khan's son Shahrez Khan. — X/Shahrez Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson claimed on Thursday that Aleema Khan's son Shahrez Khan has been "kidnapped by armed persons" from his Lahore residence.

The spokesperson noted that Shahrez was "abducted" just a day after he, along with his wife, was "illegally offloaded" from Lahore airport. He further claimed that Shahrez was "tortured before his two children" by the armed men who entered his bedroom by breaking the door.

"Shahrez Khan has no connection to any political activity," he added, and demanded that the chief justice immediately take notice of the incident and ensure his safe recovery.

PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja wrote on X: "Aleema Bibi's home in Lahore has been attacked by men in plain clothes."

"Her son, Shahrez, has been abducted, the family harassed, and the staff beaten up," he added.

Aleema remains in the spotlight for her strong push for ex-premier Khan’s release and fiery statements for her brother’s party, at times clashing with PTI’s top leadership.

Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, speaking on Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath", reacted to the PTI's claims and said that the Lahore police chief denied the arrest of Aleema's son.

"Aleema Khan's allegation will remain an allegation until it's proved [with evidence]," said Sanaullah, adding that in another scenario, he would be presented before the court in 24 hours.