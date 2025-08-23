COAS underscores need for good governance in Turbat visit

COAS Field Marshal Asim Munir is being briefed on Balochistan's security situation on Turbat visit, August 23, 2025. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir has underscored the need for good governance, infrastructure development, and the importance of inclusive, people-centric progress, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

"He [COAS] emphasised the significance of joint civil-military efforts in addressing the challenges faced by the people of Balochistan," the military's media wing said while reflecting on the army chief's visit aimed at aimed at reviewing the security situation, assessing development initiatives, and reinforcing coordination between military and civil institutions in the province.

Besides a comprehensive brief on the security dynamics, including threat perspective and successful operations against Fitna al Hindustan, the army chief was also apprised on the ongoing development projects, and efforts to enhance socio-economic conditions in southern Balochistan during his visit.

During interaction with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti and representatives of the civil administration, the Field Marshal reaffirmed unwavering support for all initiatives aimed at improving the socio-economic development in the province.

Furthermore, the COAS reiterated the Pakistan Army’s resolve to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Balochistan in their pursuit of peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, during his interaction with the troops, the army chief appreciated their high morale, operational readiness, and unflinching commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and commended their role in ensuring peace and stability in the region under challenging circumstances.

The Field Marshal's visit comes against the backdrop of increased terror attacks in Pakistan — of which Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have faced the brunt of.

Balochistan, as per a report issued by the provincial Home Department, witnessed at least 257 fatalities in as many as 501 terror incidents in the first six months of the ongoing year. The report highlighted a 45% hike in terrorist attacks coupled with an alarming 100% increase in target killings.

Meanwhile, the number of security personnel martyred during this time period stood at 133.

Last week, CM Bugti revealed during a presser that security forces, including the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), had thwarted a large-scale plan of destruction on the Independence Day.

The chief minister further disclosed the confession of a BUITEMS University lecturer, who admitted to using the Telegram application for terrorist activities.

The lecturer confessed that he had received targets, facilitated terrorist operations, and betrayed the state.