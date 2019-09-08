After Chandrayaan -2 failure, Fawad says India is adding to space debris

Islamabad: Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday stepped up his criticism of India's space activities accusing New Delhi of "adding into space debris", a day after Indian mission to make soft landing on the Moon failed.

"Endia is adding into space debris, ealrier “Mission Shakti” failed and now “Chandrayaan”, irresponsible attitude of #ModiSarkar from region to space is disastrous for the world,Galaxyies and the planet is a delicate business politicians must not be allowed to play foolish gimmicky," he said on Twitter.

To corroborate his claim the Science and Technology minister also shared a link to a foreign media report titled "More than 50 pieces of debris remain in space after India destroyed its own satellite in March ".

According to report that appeared in "The Verge", by destroying one of its own satellites in space, India is posing a small but potential threat to other functioning spacecraft that might pass close by.

"It’s possible that some of this debris could stay in orbit for a full year before falling back down to Earth," the report quoted space trackers as saying.

Indian Prime Minister’s hopes dashed to the ground on Saturday as the much-trumpeted space programme suffered a huge setback after losing contact with an unmanned spacecraft moments before it was due to make a historic soft landing on the Moon.

In a video shared widely on social media, PM Narendra Modi sought to comfort the glum scientists and a shocked nation from the mission control in Bangalore, saying India was still "proud" while clasping the visibly emotional space agency head in a lengthy hug.