Chris Gayle strikes a pose with Shah Rukh Khan during Caribbean Premier League

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s fandom clearly knows no bounds and West Indies opening batsman Chris Gayle is proving just that.

Turning to Instagram, the 39-year-old all-rounder appeared to be quite star struck standing next to the B-Town hero.

"#40SHADESOFGAYLE September 20th @iamsrk #NuffRespect," he said.

The ‘Zero’ actor is presently touring the Caribbean Islands for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) cheering for Trinbago Knight Riders.

The actor is said to be the owner of the franchise based in Trinidad and Tobago in premier league.



Chris Gayle, on the other hand, had earlier refuted the buzz surrounding his retirement after West Indies’ final ODI against India in the three-match series.

"I didn't announce any retirement. Yeah, I am still with West Indies cricket until any further notice,” he had said in a video.