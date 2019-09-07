Brad Pitt wants to step away from acting for this reason

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has had the world on a string of late with his latest release ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ making waves at the box office. However, the actor wants to take a step away from the world of acting that gave him fame and glamour.

During an interview with the New York Times, the 55-year-old ‘Fight Club’ actor expressed his desire of wanting to step away from the world of acting to focus more on his hobbies that spark joy.

"I'm curious to see if movies last if movies stick around," he said amid conversation speaking about what would be the future of the cinema-going culture as streaming giants take the lead in the technologically advanced era.

"It'll be fewer and farther in between for me, just because I have other things I want to do now," he added.

"When you feel like you've finally got your arms around something, then it's time to go get your arms around something else," Pitt revealed adding that his interests are now leaning more towards sculpting and landscaping.